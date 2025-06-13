FARMINGTON — Old State Theatre – City Lights North presents a free two-week performing arts intensive for youth 6-18. Multiple dance styles, vocals, instruments, acting, fencing, music production, and art. Registration will be open on June 28: stop by anytime from 8-3. Between June 29 and July 13, there will be a daily program, as well as a show at Emery Theatre on July 13.

Serious students only, please (as in, serious about being there – any talent level is fine!). Teachers are from Boston City Lights: Russell “Gutta” Ferguson, Hershey Bliss, Kento, Ben, Braun Dapper, Snoop, Chu Ling, Maude, Kelly Korf-Uzan, and Ron Passarello. Please contact Tiane Donahue at 617-543-9749, or email [email protected] Old State Theatre is located at 231 Broadway in Farmington.