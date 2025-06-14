An update with news that Sharon Rainey died was posted at 7:50 a.m. June 16

Three Mainers killed in separate weekend fires

WILTON — Two people seriously injured in a fire early Saturday were rescued from a second-floor bedroom at a house at 62 Magrath Road, off state Route 156, Fire Rescue Chief Sonny Dunham said.

The couple, Robert Adams and Sharon Rainey, were rescued by firefighters and a couple of neighbors who carried them out of the house, he said. Rainey is the owner of Dutch Treat, a seasonal eatery and ice cream business, closed this year, on U.S. Route 2 in Wilton.

A town police officer and a neighbor who helped with the rescue were taken to a hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation and released, he said.

Rainey and Adams were taken to MaineHealth Franklin Hospital in Farmington. From there they were taken by a Lifeflight of Maine Medical helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Dunham said.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at about 12:11 a.m. with people trapped. When they arrived, fire was coming out a window in the attic of the 2-story house, near a chimney on the left side of the house, Dunham said.

Three fire investigators from the Office of State Fire Marshal were at the scene to investigate the cause and origin. The investigation is ongoing, Dunham said.

More than 35 firefighters responded to the fire call from several departments including Wilton, Farmington, Jay, and Chesterville. New Sharon firefighters stood by Farmington fire station and firefighters from East Dixfield stood by at Wilton Fire Department. Two Wilton police officers also responded. Two ambulances from MaineHealth and one from Turner Rescue responded to the scene to assist.

Dunham said the house is pretty much gutted but still standing.