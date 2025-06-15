FARMINGTON — Rotary youth programs in the Farmington area have had an inspiring and action-packed year, engaging young leaders from several schools and communities through impactful service, fundraising, and creative initiatives. The Rotary-affiliated youth groups – including UMF Rotaract, Mt. Blue Interact, Mt. Abram Interact, Mt Blue Middle School Impact, and Cascade Brook Nextact – have worked hard to uplift their local community while extending a hand globally.

These youth groups, under the guidance of the Farmington Rotary Club advisors, have embodied Rotary’s motto “Service Above Self” through an impressive lineup of charitable efforts and civic involvement.

Local Engagement and Compassion in Action

Throughout the year, students in the Rotary Act Clubs led meaningful projects that connected them with their community:

● Blood Drives held in partnership with regional health organizations helped ensure vital supplies for those in medical need.

● In a heartwarming initiative, students spent time visiting elders in local nursing homes, spreading joy and companionship.

● Volunteers also visited the local animal shelter, assisting staff and offering affection and care to animals awaiting adoption.

● The NextAct group constructed a “Stick Library” for dogs, offering local dog owners and their pets a thoughtful, playful experience.

● Youth members took part in supporting local food pantries and raising awareness about food insecurity in the region. These efforts provided essential nourishment to families in need and emphasized the spirit of compassion and equity.

● Meanwhile, creative fundraising efforts brought the holiday spirit to life with the Festival of Trees, where youth decorated wreaths and Christmas trees that were auctioned off.

Seasonal and Environmental Initiatives

These young changemakers also embraced seasonal events and environmental mindfulness:

● During Trunk or Treat, students brought fun and safe Halloween festivities to children and families in the community.

● In a creative twist on the Yellow Tulip Project, which aims to smash the stigma around mental illness, participants painted uplifting messages on rocks (replacing traditional tulips, which deer often eat) and placed them throughout the town as symbols of hope and resilience.

● A Read-A-Thon encouraged literacy while fostering a love for books and storytelling among participants of all ages.

Global Reach: Supporting Madagascar and Disaster Relief

The youth groups’ service reached beyond local borders to make a global difference. They proudly supported Rotary District Governor Dino’s Grant Project in Madagascar, which helped construct safe, clean, and private bathroom facilities. This vital project aims to promote dignity and health while also working to break the stigma surrounding menstruation, especially for girls in schools.

Additionally, in partnership with the Farmington Rotary Club and with a matched Rotary District Grant, the youth raised funds to contribute a total of over $4,000 to be donated to ShelterBox, an international disaster relief charity. These funds will go directly toward providing emergency shelter and supplies to families displaced by conflict and natural disasters around the world.

Inspiring the Next Generation of Leaders

The Rotary youth groups of Farmington continue to prove that no one is too young to make a difference. Their accomplishments this academic year are a testament to the power of youth, community, and service.