FARMINGTON — The Summer Reading Program at the Farmington Public Library at 117 Academy Street in Farmington will begin June 13 and run through August 8. You can sign up anytime.

Read or listen to books in any format from any source and win prizes as you improve your reading skills. You don’t need a library card to participate. But free library cards are available for all RSU#9 students and homeschoolers in our district, as well as to Farmington residents.

The local area businesses donating prizes are Gifford’s Ice Cream, Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers, Narrow Gauge Cinemas, Twice Sold Tales, and the Western Maine Play Museum.