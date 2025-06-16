SALEM TOWNSHIP — Mt. Abram Regional High School honored its Class of 2025 Friday, June 6, in a packed gymnasium where 52 students were celebrated by family, friends and staff in a night filled with pride, reflection, and community support.

Principal Tim Richards opened the evening by welcoming attendees to what he called more than just an award night. “Tonight, we gather to honor and celebrate the achievements of the Class of 2025, an outstanding group of students who have worked incredibly hard, shown resilience, and grown into young adults we are proud to send into the world,” Richards said.

He emphasized the importance of the scholarships awarded, noting that “every scholarship presented tonight represents not just financial support, but belief. Belief in the power of education, in the promise of our young people, and in the future they are about to build.”

Richards also acknowledged the role of the surrounding community in uplifting students. “We are fortunate to live in a community that values education and stands behind its young people,” he said. “These scholarships open doors, reduce barriers, and send a powerful message that our students are not alone – they are part of a community that believes in them.”

Salutatorian Robert Butterfield IV reflected on his 13 years in MSAD 58 and the lasting memories formed at Mt. Abram, including a transformative trip to Costa Rica. “Going to Costa Rica allowed me to see more parts of the world. This, in turn, made me think about what my future has to hold,” he said.

Referencing the proverb, “Make new friends, but keep the old; one is silver and the other gold,” Butterfield encouraged classmates to embrace new experiences while honoring their roots. “Although Mt. Abram is a small school, it has a lot to offer its students. I will remember fondly all of the times we’ve shared together. It has helped me become who I am today,” he said.

“As we embark on this new chapter in our lives, it’s important to keep an open mind and always strive to do our best,” he added. “No matter how far apart we are, we’ll always be Mt. Abram Class of 2025.”

Valedictorian Hannah Henshaw also addressed the class during the ceremony, which concluded with the presentation of diplomas by senior advisers and a recessional led by class marshals Trevor Nichols and Addie Paul.

Superintendent Laura Columbia, along with faculty, staff, and members of the greater Mt. Abram community, joined in congratulating the graduates on reaching this milestone.