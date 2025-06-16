FARMINGTON — The Regional School Unit 9 board of directors met June 12 at Mt. Blue Campus to address a range of end-of-year topics, including budget outcomes, summer nutrition programs, staffing changes and updated student policy work.

Superintendent Christian Elkington reported that voters approved the district’s proposed $45.6 million budget for 2025-26, with 64% in favor. “This represents less than a 1% increase over last year’s total budget,” he noted, adding that voters also supported maintaining the district’s existing budget referendum process.

Elkington also shared positive news about federal education funding, announcing an increase of approximately $20,000 in Title I support, bringing the total to $899,000. In addition, federal special education allocations are up nearly $22,000 for the coming fiscal year, with $751,698.56 earmarked for K–12 [section 611] and $18,829.17 for preschool-aged students [section 619].

In staffing updates, Elkington introduced several new hires, including Leah Hagan as an art teacher across multiple schools, Tyler DeAngelis as district psychologist, and Catherine Begin as a music teacher for CCHS and WGM. The board also approved the appointment of two new student representatives to the board, based on policy BBBAA.

A highlight of the evening came during reports from district administrators, starting with Andrew Hutchins, Director of School Nutrition. Hutchins described the final weeks of the school year as a “busy time” for his staff, with multiple field trips, cookouts and special events. “Everyone is looking forward to a week of rest before starting the summer meals program,” he said.

The RSU 9 summer meals initiative will begin June 23 and run through July 31, Monday through Thursday, serving students attending summer school and operating mobile routes in Wilton and Farmington. All meals are free for children under 19, with details about stops and delivery times to be released district-wide.

Hutchins also noted that SUN Bucks, a federal summer grocery benefit, will be distributed to eligible families through Maine’s Office for Family Independence before June 15. “This is designed to support students who may not be able to reach a summer meal site, but it doesn’t disqualify them from also participating in our meals program,” Hutchins explained.

In facilities updates, Hutchins said construction has begun on a long-awaited expansion of the Mt. Blue Middle School kitchen. The project aims to improve workspace safety and efficiency while supporting preparation for over 600 daily meals, with a targeted completion date of Aug. 11. “We’re also replacing the CBS walk-in freezer system and repainting multiple kitchens and cafeterias this summer,” he added.

Amanda Clark, Family Engagement and Student Support Coordinator, reported on the district’s efforts under the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act. As of June 12, the district had identified 74 McKinney-Vento eligible students—“the highest number in the two years I’ve held this position,” Clark stated. The total includes 39 students in grades pre-K to 5, and 35 in grades 6 to 12.

Clark attributed the increase to “a combination of heightened awareness, expanded outreach, and the growing economic and social challenges families face.” Notably, 16 students are considered unaccompanied minors, double the number identified in October 2024. She said the district is expanding partnerships with local shelters and using the BARR [Building Assets, Reducing Risks] model to improve identification and support.

“Our goal is to minimize barriers to enrollment and support students throughout the year,” Clark said, citing recent staff trainings, targeted outreach and a new follow-up system to monitor student needs. “We’re continuing this work into 2025-26.”

Other agenda items included a first reading of updates to policies concerning electronic device use and return-to-work procedures, approval for the superintendent to hire staff over the summer, and review of proposed meeting schedules for the upcoming year.

The board will hold its next regular meeting June 23 at 6:30 p.m. at Mt. Blue Campus. Committee meetings are scheduled to resume August 5 at the Holman House in Farmington.