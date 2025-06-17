PERU — A second vote on the Fire Department budget will be held Monday, June 23, at 6 p.m. at the Town Office.

The regular selectmen meeting will follow.

Residents rejected the department’s request for $138,506 by a vote of 91-77 on June 10. The amount was $23,111 more than last year’s $115,395.

Selectmen agreed that perhaps the reason it was voted down was because they were split on the recommendation and the Budget Committee had no recommendation.

It was the only article of the 35 that was voted down.

At the Select Board meeting June 16, Chairperson Raquel Welch-Day said the revote will be on the same budget but with no recommendation. In addition, the board will be present to answer any questions prior to the vote.

With passage of that article, the municipal budget would be nearly $1.47 million. It is currently nearly $1.53 million.

In the June 11 elections, Tammi Lyons won a three-year seat on the Select Board with 122 votes, defeating Karen Lark who had 29.

Regional School Unit 56 Director Julie Carlow was unopposed for a three-year term. Joy Bradbury was elected to a two-year term.