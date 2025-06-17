PHILLIPS — The Phillips Community Church and the Phillips Children’s Foundation are excited to announce the grand opening of the Phillips Children’s Foundation, located at the Phillips Community House, 31 Main Street in Phillips, Maine. Join us on Sunday, June 22, from 3 to 5 p.m. to celebrate this joyful occasion.

Visitors can enjoy cake and other treats, meet members of the Church, the Foundation Board, and the Phillips Food Pantry team (located on the building’s lower level), and take guided tours of the space. Learn more about the mission, vision, and community offerings of this new resource. All are welcome—please, come celebrate with us! For more information, please text Susy Sanders at (207) 491-7606.