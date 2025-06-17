PHILLIPS — Join the fun at Wonderfest 2025 on Saturday, June 21, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 43 Main Street, Phillips (Morning Bridge Center backyard). Enjoy live music from three bands – Into the Wild, Unknown Legend, and Sagittarius Rising—plus a late-night jam session.

There’ll be BBQ, vegan food, a beer garden, and kid-friendly activities like the Bubblarium Bubble Tent, Popcorn Sundae Bar, and Hula Hooping. All donations support the Wonderland Children’s Festival during Phillips Old Home Days. For info, text Susy Sanders at (207) 491-7606 with the word “Wonderfest.”