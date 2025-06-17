CHESTERVILLE — The Rangeley Ringers handbell choir will perform at the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House, Saturday, June 21, at 7:30 p.m.

Representing Rangeley and the surrounding plantations, the Rangeley Ringers are directed by Susan Downes-Borko, and will perform with both handbells and tone chimes. With instruments spanning three octaves, the handbell choir relies on careful timing and technique to produce a truly unique sound.

The Chesterville Center Union Meeting House is a non-profit community resource located at 3 Borough Road in Chesterville. The building is ADA accessible, and light refreshments will be served. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information visit chestervillemeetinghouse.org or call 207-779-0660.