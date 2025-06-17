FARMINGTON — A 29-year-old woman was shot Tuesday afternoon inside a house at 513 Fairbanks Road, just north of Jack’s Trading Post, according to Farmington police Chief Kenneth Charles.

The suspect, later identified as Gunthar Swan, 26, of Farmington fled the scene on foot and was arrested a short distance from the scene. He is charged with attempted murder and domestic violence elevated aggravated assault, Charles said.

The woman had a serious injury to her face and was taken to MaineHealth Franklin Hospital in Farmington by ambulance. She was later flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland where she was listed in critical condition, Charles wrote in a release.

The incident occurred at 1:54 p.m. and appears to be an isolated domestic violence altercation, he said.

HOW TO GET HELP

IF YOU or someone you know has experienced domestic violence, you can call the statewide Domestic Abuse Helpline at 1-866-834-4357 to talk to someone who can help. You can learn more online here.

IF YOU or someone you know has experienced sexual abuse, you can call the statewide Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Line at 1-800-871-7741 to talk to someone who can help. You can learn more online here.

FOR ASSISTANCE during a mental health crisis, call or text 888-568-1112. To call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, call 988 or chat online at 988lifeline.org.

FOR OTHER support or referrals, call the NAMI Maine Help Line at 800-464-5767 or email [email protected].