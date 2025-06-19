STATE — University of Maine Cooperative Extension announces a virtual Equine Speaker Series for 2025. The theme of the summer webinar series is “From Foaling to Farewell: Essential Knowledge Covering the Equine Lifecycle,” with presentations by topic experts from Maine and across the country. All webinars start at 6 p.m. EST.

The first in the series will be held on June 26 with Devan Catalano, Ph.D, Extension equine specialist at Colorado State University, speaking about setting up foals and young horses for success. On July 30, Dr. Fran Roew, DVM, Equine Nutritionist at Mad Barn, will discuss basic equine nutrition at every life stage.

On August 15, Mary Walby, the founder of God’s Window Senior Horse Rehab and Hospice, will talk about grief management for equine and livestock caregivers, and on August 21, she will present her experience with senior horse care. Last in the series, on September 3, is a talk about managing equine mortalities on-farm, presented by Nicholas Rowley, sustainable agriculture professional at UMaine Extension. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions at the end of each presentation.

There is a suggested donation of $5 per event. Registration can be found on the program web page. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sue Beaz and 207.667.8212 or [email protected].