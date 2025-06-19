FARMINGTON — Selectmen voted 3 to 0 with 2 abstentions to not approve proposed crosswalk designs on June 10 and requested that the Rotary Club come back with designs that meet Municipal Uniform Traffic Control Device (MUTCD) standards.

Selectmen Matthew Smith, Richard Morton and Scott Landry supported the motion while Dennis O’Neil and Randall Gauvin abstained. O’Neil and Gauvin are Rotary members.

In April 2024 selectmen approved crosswalk art to be applied in 2025 as part of Rotary’s centennial celebration. At that time Rotarian Lisa Laflin proposed two designs: One would feature a large Rotary wheel symbol at the intersection of Broadway and Main Street with painted crosswalks near Reny’s and Farmington House of Pizza, plus crosswalks on Main Street near Superior Court and by the Post Office and Dunkin’ Donuts. The other would be less ambitious, feature crosswalk art only.

“I think you’ll find in looking at those designs, that there’s only one of them that is similar to the ones proposed many months ago, and none of them are actually compliant,” Town Manager Erica LaCroix said June 10. Maine DOT requires crosswalks to meet MUTCD standards, she noted. “That doesn’t mean that there can’t be designs in the road, but they have to comply,” she stated. “There are prohibitions on things that could be derogatory to others, things that incite violence or propose illegal actions or things like that.”

LaCroix wasn’t sure if any of the designs rose to that level. She cautioned the town would be seen as identifying with them, at least one of which touches on political and social issues.

Advertisement

Samples provided last year were what had been done by Rotary in other parts of the country, LaCroix noted. Rotary was supposed to come back with a design that was to be approved by town officials, she said. That may have been interpreted to mean police and public works departments rather than the Select Board, she stated.

The intent is admirable but the designs should be on the 100th anniversary, not other social issues, LaCroix stated. She suggested voting the designs down if they were not acceptable.

“I will be recusing myself from the vote because I am a member of the Rotary Club,” O’Neil said. The designs were seen for the first time a couple of weeks ago, were part of a contest, he noted. He wished Rotary could have been given input on specifications that had to be met. Designs will be discussed at a Rotary meeting in two weeks, he stated.

Some recognition of Rotary’s Centennial is still wanted, support for these designs as such isn’t wanted, O’Neil said. He didn’t want the project to be shut down.

Police Chief Kenneth Charles said he was not familiar with the MUTCD standards, his concern was Main Street and Broadway are high traffic areas. He wanted to be sure crosswalks were compliant and safe. “If they’re not properly marked, how well can our police department enforce any violations,” he noted.

Landry asked if crosswalks at Main and Broadway wouldn’t make the most sense since there is lighting there.

Advertisement

Charles said it would be a challenge logistically for the painting crew because of the amount of traffic. He was concerned about the amount of traffic at the intersection, being able to keep volunteers safe while doing the painting.

There are many things happening on Front Street, that might be a good spot for the crosswalks, Smith stated.

Former Selectman Joshua Bell asked about a discussion of having the Rotary logo at the meeting last year.

That was going to be in the Main Street square, O’Neil replied. Rotary was told it couldn’t be done, he noted.

The proposed designs were different from the originals, triggered staff to question them and check with MDOT, LaCroix said. The rainbow design perhaps could be worked with, but it is controversial, she noted. The Select Board has the ultimate decision, she stated.

Bell suggested painting the Rotary logo in the middle of a street if the crosswalk criteria is too hard to meet.

Advertisement

Morton said he would support the Rotary wheel (logo). He felt the High Street and Broadway intersection was more dangerous than Broadway and Main Street, noting the number of accidents that occur there.

There have been two pedestrian accidents since the crosswalks were approved, which led to rethinking where they should be, LaCroix said. She thought the idea was great, would like to identify other designs and locations to get the project finished this summer.

Related Chesterville man killed crossing Main Street in Farmington

Rotary is more than happy to work with the town to make this happen, needs input too, O’Neil noted.

Pieces were missing on the parts of the town and Rotary, Charles said.