STATE — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H will offer its hands-on virtual summer learning series July 7–August 11. The series presents more than 20 workshops on a wide variety of topics to fit a broad range of interests.

Originally launched in 2020 to provide additional educational opportunities for youth during the pandemic, the UMaine Extension 4-H Summer Learning Series continues to play an important role in helping to alleviate some of the learning loss that occurs each summer.

The series features engagement-building activities in the fields of arts and crafts, food and nutrition, STEM, marine science and aquaculture, animal science and agriculture, and more. Participants log on and learn from UMaine staff and volunteers with a variety of expertise. The workshops also provide opportunities to learn more about the 4-H program and to connect with other youth from across Maine. All materials needed to complete the hands-on activities will be mailed to participants at no cost.

Workshops are free with an optional sliding scale fee and open to all youth ages 5–18. Registration is required. Find more information on the Extension 4-H Summer Learning Series webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sarah Sparks at 207.581.8206 or [email protected].