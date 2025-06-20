FAYETTE — Donna L. McGibney, author of I’ll Remember for You: A Daughter’s Journey with her mom Through Dementia, was the featured guest at the June 16 Monday Muffin Morning, part of Fayette’s All Age Friendly Aging in Place program. The gathering took place at Starling Hallin Fayette and included coffee, muffins and heartfelt conversation.

“There were 11 of us attending not including the speaker,” said Christine Merchant, a committee member with Fayette’s All Age Friendly group.

McGibney shared reflections from her experience as a caregiver for her mother, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging the uniqueness of each caregiver’s situation.

“Honoring all the varied ways, approaches, choices that caregivers must make. Every situation is unique. There is no one size fits all,” she said, as relayed by Merchant. “It’s important for every caregiver to know that they are not alone though the experience can be a lonely one at times.”

McGibney encouraged caregivers to care for themselves as they care for others, suggesting a grounding daily mantra: “This is really impossible what I’m trying to do for/with my loved one. Now, what is possible for today?”

Attendees connected with McGibney’s compassionate approach and storytelling.

“All appreciated Donna’s sense of humor, compassion and empathy, and gift of storytelling that she shared about the journey with her mother,” Merchant said.

One of the most engaging parts of the event involved McGibney recounting her motorcycle travels across Maine, with her elderly mother riding in a sidecar. Questions came up throughout the presentation, especially about these memorable journeys.

The muffins were provided by the Apple Shed Bakery. Merchant said everyone is “Always welcome and appreciated. Everyone looks forward to one of their delicious treats at this event.”

Monday Muffin Morning events are held monthly and frequently include guest speakers. According to Merchant, “Attendees always appreciate speakers though there is always lively open discussion and conversation during months when there is no speaker.”

McGibney’s presentation was part of an ongoing series aimed at building community and supporting residents aging in place.