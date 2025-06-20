2 min read

Becky Tyler of Temple at left and Hazel Flagg plant marigolds in a raised bed on June 11 at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington. Members of Wilton Day Extension Homemakers, they helped residents plant the flowers as part of a monthly Franklin County Extension Homemakers interaction program with the facility’s Edgewood Doers group. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

FARMINGTON — Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center, 228 Fairbanks Road in Farmington has its own Franklin County Extension Homemakers group called the Edgewood Doers which also enjoys monthly support from other homemaker groups.

Hazel Flagg of Wilton and Becky Tyler of Temple are members of Wilton Day Extension. On Wednesday, June 11, they helped some residents plant marigolds in a raised bed at the facility.

“The ladies who came out really enjoyed getting outside,” Flagg said. “One lady wanted to stay longer, was disappointed when she had to go back inside.”

Flagg raised the marigolds from seed. They were already blooming with vibrant orange flowers.

One homemakers group made Valentine’s Day cards, Flagg noted. In July tatting or crocheting will be taught and a saxophonist is expected to play in August, she said.

Flagg said the Wilton group held its last meeting until September on June 12. The group will be at the High Peaks Outdoor Heritage Festival and moose lottery drawing at the Farmington Fairgrounds on June 21. They will have a booth at the United Methodist Church on Main Street during the Wilton Blueberry Festival, she noted.

