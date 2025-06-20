FAYETTE — All 40 warrant articles were approved unanimously by the 52 registered voters who attended the Town of Fayette’s annual Town Meeting on June 10. Town Manager Mark Robinson confirmed there were no dissenting votes on any articles. “All the articles passed,” Robinson said.

The day began with a secret ballot election at Starling Hall, where voters selected two members for the Select Board and one member for the school committee. Robinson said two incumbents, Chair Lacy Badeau and Vice Chair Michael Carlson, ran unopposed and secured re-election. Elaine Wilcox won a seat on the school committee through a successful write-in campaign to fill a vacant position. Every person who ran secured their seat.

Voters gathered at Fayette Central School for the open portion of the Town Meeting. Among the articles passed was Article 3, which directed the town to lapse all remaining account balances into the undesignated fund balance [surplus], except for legally required special revenue accounts such as federally and state-funded school and municipal programs.

Additional articles passed during the meeting included funding for general government, public works, public safety, solid waste, and general assistance. The town also approved expenditures related to education and debt service. All of these articles, from Article 4 through Article 40, passed without amendment or opposition, according to Robinson.

Before the business portion of the meeting, the Spirit of America Award was presented to the staff of Fayette Central School. The town also gave special recognition to Fire Chief Marty Maxwell and Deputy Chief Stacey Rose, and the 2025 town report was officially dedicated to both men in appreciation of their service.