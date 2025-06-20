FARMINGTON — Perseverance and personal transformation were at the heart of Franklin County Adult Education’s graduation ceremony, held June 10 in Farmington. Twenty-three students crossed the stage, 20 earning their HiSET high school equivalency and three completing an Adult Education High School Diploma.

“I’m always amazed at the perseverance our students demonstrate,” said Mary Redmond-Luce, director of Franklin County Adult Education. “Many of our students are juggling families and jobs. Others come to us after difficult school experiences, like bullying and yet they return, determined to succeed.”

The HiSET or High School Equivalency Test, assesses knowledge in reading, writing, social studies, science and math, and requires learners to demonstrate skills equivalent to those of traditional 11th and 12th grade students. But for many adult learners, the journey is about much more than academics.

“For most of our students, getting to graduation involves not just academic commitment, but they have to grow as individuals who trust their skills and abilities,” said Redmond-Luce.

The ceremony featured remarks by RSU 9 Superintendent Christian Elkington, MSAD 58 School counselor David Cooper, keynote speaker and Literacy Volunteers Acting Director Sara Beech, and former college transition student David Stedleman.

Graduates this year ranged in age from 17 to over 40, with an average age of 26. “Our students come to us as unique as their names,” Redmond-Luce said. “Some dropped out just three months ago, while others have worked for years in a variety of jobs.” Students hailed from across Franklin County, including Rangeley Lakes School District, MSAD 58 and RSU 9, with a few originally from Tennessee, Alabama and Maryland.

Among them were parents returning to school to model resilience for their children, homeless youth and people with disabilities. “All of them have inspiring stories,” said Redmond-Luce. “We’re not just helping people pass a test, we’re helping them rewrite their story.”

Franklin County Adult Education supports more than 600 learners annually through a wide range of offerings. In the 2024–25 year, programming included high school completion, college transitions, English as a second language, workforce training, digital literacy and enrichment. Education services also extend to the Franklin County Correctional Center, where students engage in high school coursework, parenting classes and certifications like occupational safety and Health Administration 10/30.

Community partnerships continue to be vital. “We thank the community for continuing to support public education,” said Redmond-Luce. “While we receive some state funding, much of our adult education programming relies on local funds.” The program collaborates with Franklin County commissioners, Foster Career and Technical Education Center, Eastern Maine Development Corps, Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation and Central Maine Community College.

“Our partnerships allow us to deliver training that meets real needs in Franklin County,” Redmond-Luce said. “It’s not just about the classroom, it’s about connecting people to meaningful futures.”

Recent additions have included in-county workforce training such as fiber optics technician certification. “This is the kind of opportunity that can change a student’s trajectory overnight,” Redmond-Luce noted.

Students also receive dedicated support as they navigate life after graduation. “We have an academic adviser paid through a grant from the Maine Department of Education,” said Redmond-Luce. “That person helps students plan careers, explore education options, and apply for financial aid or apprenticeships.”

The support doesn’t end with the ceremony. “Through our Maine College and Career Coordinator grant, our adviser continues to work with students for a year after graduation,” she added. “Many of our graduates still need assistance with college applications, job placement, or finding the right next step.”

Redmond-Luce also acknowledged that public awareness of adult education remains a challenge. “We learned this year that many people in our community do not know what adult education has to offer. For many, we’re just a place for enrichment courses, when in fact, we’re so much more.”

That need for outreach is part of the inspiration behind a new slate of program expansions. “We’re planning to expand our HiSET program for community members who have limited transportation or live in remote parts of our county,” she said. “We want to bring education to them.”

Beginning in July, Franklin County Adult Education will launch an online HiSET Academy. By fall, it will offer testing in the evenings and on Saturdays to accommodate working adults. Interest is also high in health care training programs like CNA and PSS. “We’re scheduling more classes in those fields, both in person and online when possible,” Redmond-Luce said.

Looking ahead, a new full-time workforce coordinator will join the staff in fiscal year 2026. “This new role will allow us to focus on student recruitment, program coordination, and helping students access financial assistance for career training,” said Redmond-Luce. “It’s a game-changer.”

Despite the challenges adult learners face, balancing work, school and family, Redmond-Luce says the program’s mission is rooted in readiness.

“From experience, we know that adults come to us when the time is right for them,” she said. “Our job is to be ready when that time comes.”