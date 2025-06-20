JAY — The Jay-Niles Memorial Library is once again welcoming readers of all ages with a trio of Summer Reading Programs designed to prevent the “summer slide,” cultivate a love of books, and bring the community together for fun and enrichment.

“Summer Reading Programs are particularly important for younger kids, so they don’t fall into the summer slide,” said library director Tamara Hoke. “It helps young people retain the reading skills they have gained over the school year.”

The 2025 lineup includes programs tailored for children, tweens and teens and adults, each with its own theme and calendar of events.

The Children’s Summer Reading Program, themed Color Our World, kicks off Monday, June 30 at 5 p.m. with the Silver Circus, a one-man juggling, magic and comedy show by Andrew Silver. Weekly events include edible art, comedy improv, wool and fiber arts, clay crafts, and a “Parent and Me” paint party with artist Alex Burbank August 4. “This is a great show for kids of all ages,” Hoke said of the kickoff event. “We love having a final program to celebrate success, especially with the younger kids.”

For older youth, the Tween and Teen Program is themed Libraries Are Life. “With the tween and teenage group, we want to continue to entice them to read by getting them in the library and offering fun and hopefully high-interest, innovative programs,” Hoke said.

Events include Cupcake Wars with Alex Burbank July 9, Pop Art Pet Portraits, Lino Prints with Warren Garrett, and a Franken Stuffed Animals craft session with Lake France. Registration is required by July 1, and participants earn prize entries for books read and events attended, with winners announced at the Aug. 6 closing event.

The Adult Summer Reading Program, also themed Libraries Are Life, begins with a reading by Maine author Michael Burke Saturday, June 28 at 4 p.m. and concludes with a concert by singer-songwriter Ruth Hill August 5. Every Tuesday in July, adults can drop in for open-create time from 4 to 5:30 p.m. to work on literary-themed projects such as book lamps, cross-stitch and book nooks. Registration is required by June 28.

“In terms of the adult program, we want to offer something for them to do during the summer with a focus on reading, enrichment and fun crafts/activities to keep their interest,” said Hoke. “For adults, as I suppose there is for all ages, there is a social aspect to the program too.”

Hoke said long-term impact is difficult to quantify in a single season, but some encouraging trends have emerged. “What we do see is that many of the kids who have taken part in Summer Reading Programs over the years end up being in the top 10 percent of their class when it comes time to graduate,” she said. “There may not be a direct correlation, but we hope that we have some impact on a child’s success long-term.”

She added that consistent participation and returning families are clear signs of success. “Perhaps the biggest measure of success is when the kids return year after year to participate.”

The library sees the summer programming as more than just a seasonal offering, it’s part of a broader effort to build lasting community connections. “The summer reading programs we offer serve as excellent tools for public relations,” Hoke said. “Our summer programs are the most robust, but every program we can offer for the community shows them that their tax dollars are being spent to enrich the community.”

Her ultimate hope is that participants walk away with more than just books. “I hope that what they take away from their summer reading program is a sense of achievement for all the reading they have done,” she said. “But especially with young people, we want the kids to have so much fun that they ask their parents to come to the library even when the summer is over.”

“If a child didn’t come in being a ‘library kid,’ we hope they become one over the summer,” Hoke said. “Yes, libraries are about books and reading, but the library is also a really fun place to go during the summer and all year long.”