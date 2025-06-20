PHILLIPS — The Wonderland Children’s Festival of the Imagination is a two-day event held in Phillips, on August 15–16. It celebrates creativity and imagination for children of all ages through 8–10 immersive activity areas. Volunteers, who remain in character as magical beings, help guide children through experiences like:

· The Plummery – The festival’s entrance booth, where children are welcomed by faeries and pirates, receive magical names, wands, and wings to spark imagination.

· The Faerie Queen’s Encampment – A vibrant area with a lighthouse tent, faerie gardens, villages, maypole, swing, and faerie rings.

· Isle of Sweets – Where sno-cones, popcorn, cotton candy, and snacks are served.

· Treasure Island – Where children can fish for a prize, dig for coins, and play the Mermaid’s Fountain for prizes.

· Storyland – Where a puppet stage is populated with puppets of every sort.

Wonderland is actively seeking imaginative and creative volunteers to join in making this magical experience possible; come join us in our fabulous imaginary land!

Wonderland is a program of the Phillips Children’s Foundation.

Contact: Susy Sanders

Phone/Text: (207) 491-7606

Role: Volunteer Host or Hostess