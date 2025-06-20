1 min read

The sun peaks through the clouds on Saturday evening, June 7, overlooking Wilson Lake in Wilton. A bank of fog covering the distant mountain range and reflections on the water are also seen. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
After the sun goes behind the clouds on Saturday evening, June 7, everything takes on a darker hue at Wilson Lake in Wilton. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Pam Harnden, of Wilton, has been a staff writer for The Franklin Journal since 2012. Since 2015, she has also written for the Livermore Falls Advertiser and Sun Journal. She covers Livermore and Regional...