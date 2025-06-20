LIVERMORE FALLS — The Treat Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program is already in full swing, having kicked off Saturday, June 14 with games, activities and sign-ups for readers of all ages. This year’s theme, “Level Up at Your Library,” invites participants to explore a summer of stories, challenges and adventures, all with a playful, game-inspired twist.

“‘Level Up at Your Library’ is a celebration of creative play and making learning FUN,” said Alana Knapp, assistant director of the library. “Our summer is jam packed with events that cater to all kinds of games, puzzles and ‘leveling up.’”

The program’s mascot, the Book Wyrm, guides readers through a seven-gem journey. Each gem earned by tracking reading hours represents a new level and brings new prizes. “Track reading on the scales of the Book Wyrm, starting with topaz,” Knapp explained. “As you reach a new gem, you have leveled up to a new reading rank, which means new prizes.”

Alongside the reading challenge, the library offers an array of events, designed for all ages and interests. “Summer reading is an all ages endeavor. We like to make programs appropriate for people of all ages to attend together,” Knapp said. “Some of the events this year may have themes that may appeal more to a certain audience, but we hope that everyone can enjoy the activities.”

Upcoming Events at Treat Memorial Library:

• Saturday, June 21 at 12:30 p.m. Fey Fayre, a tabletop roleplaying game led by guest gamemaster Patrick.

• Tuesday, June 24 at 6 p.m. Biomimicry: A Presentation by Chewonki.

• Thursday, July 3 at 6 p.m. Trading Card Game Gateway.

• Thursday, July 10 at 6 p.m. Big Game Night.

• Thursday, July 17 at 6 p.m. Supa Dupa Dog Man Party.

• Thursday, July 24 at 6 p.m. Neon Nostalgia Night, featuring glow-in-the-dark retro crafts.

• Thursday, July 31 at 3 p.m. Within the Whale, an immersive experience inside a life-sized humpback whale.

• Thursday, Aug. 14 at 3 p.m. Summer Reading Finale.

“We’re very excited to welcome back Chewonki,” Knapp said. “They will be sharing a natural history presentation on biomimicry.” She also highlighted Patrick’s dual role: “Our guest gamemaster, Patrick, is coming into run the Fey Fayre game and to help facilitate our trading card game program.”

Beyond prizes for tracking reading, the library has added an optional challenge for ambitious readers: the Mystery Moggy Missions. “Readers can choose a mission from any of the prompts and color the banner,” Knapp said. “Those who complete seven mystery moggy missions will receive a Mystery Moggy Surprize.”

Knapp emphasized the community-building aspect of the summer program. “The Summer Reading Program is a chance for folks from all walks of life to come together and celebrate reading,” she said. “We’re very lucky to be surrounded by an extremely supportive community.”

Families can sign up at the library, or scan the QR code featured on promotional materials to register online and download reading logs. “We try to make participation in the Summer Reading Program as friendly to busy families as possible,” Knapp said.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call 897-3631, or visit the library’s Facebook page.