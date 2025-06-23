FARMINGTON — MaineHealth Franklin Hospital will undergo two scheduled electrical shutdowns as part of a critical infrastructure upgrade tied to the ongoing Emergency Department renovation project.

These upgrades are essential to enhancing the reliability and efficiency of the hospital’s electrical systems and supporting long-term facility improvements, according to a release from Ryan Mastrangelo, a spokeswoman for the hospital. The hospital is located at 111 Franklin Commons in Farmington.

Phase 1 will occur on Thursday and is expected to last 30 to 60 minutes. The outage will affect the second and third floors of the hospital and is scheduled between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. to minimize disruptions to surgical services.

There will be minimal impact on patient access and clinical services during this time, the hospital statement said.

Phase 2, a more extensive shutdown, will take place from Tuesday, July 1, through Wednesday, July 2, impacting the Emergency Department and basement level. This phase is expected to last approximately 24 to 48 hours, beginning at 6 a.m. on July 1.

During this time:

• The Emergency Department will temporarily relocate to the second floor to ensure uninterrupted emergency care.

• Surgical services will be restricted to emergency cases only; elective procedures will be postponed.

• MaineHealth Franklin’s primary care practices will increase capacity to support low-acuity needs. Community members are encouraged to contact their primary care provider directly or visit Primary Care at MaineHealth Franklin.

“We understand the challenges that come with disruptions like these,” said Barbara Sergio, president of MaineHealth Franklin Hospital. “This upgrade is a necessary step toward creating a more resilient, modern facility for our patients, staff, and community. We’re grateful for everyone’s preparation and teamwork.”

Hospital teams are taking every precaution to ensure continuity of care and patient safety throughout this transition, Mastrangelo wrote.