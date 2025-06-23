RANGELEY PLANTATION – A Rumford woman died Sunday after the vehicle she was driving failed to negotiate a sharp corner on South Shore Drive, Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. wrote in an email Monday.

Morgan Duguay, 30, was driving a 2024 Buick westbound at about 8:36 p.m. when the vehicle went into a ditch, striking several trees before rolling over, he wrote.

She died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained from the crash, Nichols wrote.

Her passenger and family member, Jordan Duguay, 25, also of Rumford, was taken by a MaineHealth EMS ambulance to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputy Andrew Morgan was assisted by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office and by Franklin County Deputies Jeff Brann and Isaac Wacome.

Rangeley Fire and Rescue also assisted at the scene of the crash. Firefighters also called for Rangeley Police Department to assist.

Fire rescue responded to a report of an occupant being trapped and unresponsive, according to a media release from the Rangeley Fire Rescue Department.

Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to remove the trapped individual from the vehicle, Rangeley Fire Rescue public information officer Lt. Camdan Carmichael wrote on the department’s Facebook page.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the family and loved ones during this difficult time,” Carmichael wrote.

Duguay was previously an educational technician III at T.W. Kelly Dirigo Middle School in Dixfield up until this past school year when she went on to do other things, teacher Stacey Gilbert of Rumford said.

“Morgan would do anything for students,” Gilbert said. “She would advocate for them, support them in any way she could. She helped them pass classes, helped them achieve their goals and she always did it with a smile on her face.”

“Morgan made a huge impact on this area and our students,” teacher Erin Cox Pealatere said.

She most recently worked at Oxford Federal Credit Union, she said.

“There are some people who don’t just pass through life — they leave pieces of themselves with everyone they meet. She was one of those rare, beautiful souls. Full of life, always smiling, always laughing,” friend Benjamin Dolloff wrote on Facebook. “Her personality was infectious — bubbly, bright, and impossible to forget. When she walked into a room, you felt it. When she hugged you, it stayed with you. And when she loved you, you knew it was real. She gave everyone a little piece of her heart, and now all of us carry a piece of hers.

“We will miss you Morgan Duguay more than words can say … but we’ll keep your light alive in everything we do. RIP,” Dolloff wrote.