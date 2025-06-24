PERU — At a special town meeting June 23, citizens easily passed a second attempt at approving the town’s Fire Department budget, according to Town Clerk Debbie Coudrain.

The 22-3 vote was held at the Town Office prior to the regular meeting of the Select Board.

The budget of $138,506 was the same amount voted down 77-91 at the poll vote on June 11. The amount is $23,111 more than last year’s $115,395, but board members agreed that perhaps the reason it was voted down was because the Select Board was divided on recommending the amount and it was not recommended by the Budget Committee. For lack of knowledge on this article, some voters simply went with the recommendations, members said.

It was the only article of 35 that was voted down.

With passage of the Fire Department article, the new town budget is nearly $1.47 million. The current municipal budget is nearly $1.53 million.