FARMINGTON — What began as a rare and ambitious 10-day midwinter attempt to traverse Maine’s 100-Mile Wilderness ended early after deep snow, illness and injury forced a three-man team to make the difficult decision to turn back after just four days on the trail.

Ryan Wilford of Farmington, Adam Schoff of Bridgton and Evan Spencer of Kingfield set out in February with high hopes and heavy packs, determined to complete the self-supported expedition while raising $10,000 for the Hope Fund, a program of United Way of the Tri-Valley Area that supports underprivileged youth in Franklin County and the Livermore area of Androscoggin County.

“We actually didn’t complete the full 10-day trip — we had to bail on day four due to an injury our partner Evan sustained,” Wilford said. “It was a tough call and not one we took lightly.”

The challenges started almost immediately.

“Mentally, we held up really well,” Wilford said. “We’d spent a lot of time training and preparing for a trip like this. But physically, it was brutal. We were breaking trail through nearly two feet of fresh, unconsolidated powder while carrying 55+ pound packs. That combination of weight and resistance made every step exhausting. It really tested our endurance right from the start.”

In addition to the extreme trail conditions, health problems plagued the group early on.

“Adam was dealing with a rough head and chest cold from the start,” Wilford said. “He was coughing hard, and you could tell it was taking a toll on him.”

On the second day, Spencer suffered a more serious setback.

“Evan tweaked his knee pretty badly while descending a steep slope,” Wilford said. “We didn’t know it at the time, but a piece of his femur chipped off and got lodged in his knee. It became clear that pushing on would have put him at serious risk, and safety always has to come first in the backcountry.”

By day three, the decision to end the trip was becoming unavoidable, Wilford said.

“There were moments when the pain made it difficult for Evan to walk,” Wilford said. “We made the decision to hike out using a nearby snowmobile trail, which included a partial bushwhack to reach AMC’s Gorman Lodge on Long Pond. From there, I knew we’d be able to arrange a snowmobile ride to get Evan out safely.”

With Spencer evacuated, Wilford and Schoff briefly considered continuing on. “Adam’s condition was getting worse, his cough was deepening, and he sounded awful,” Wilford said. “With only two of us left to break trail through the deep powder, what already felt borderline impossible with three people would’ve been downright reckless with two. … “We were averaging just one mile per hour, and when we started doing the math, the timeline simply didn’t make sense,” he said.

In the end, the team completed 30 of the planned 100 miles.

Despite the outcome, their gear systems and preparation paid off in other ways.

“Our sleeping systems were dialed in perfectly,” Wilford said. “Even on the coldest night, when temps dropped to around 8°F, we slept soundly next to a frozen waterfall.”

Each member brought a high-quality -30°F to -40°F rated sleeping bag, thick air mattresses, and vapor barrier liners to prevent condensation buildup inside the insulation. “Adam did experience some condensation inside his bivvy one night, but it wasn’t detrimental,” Wilford noted.

They also found effective ways to manage hydration, even in the extreme cold.

“We each carried two Nalgene bottles in insulated sleeves. Storing them upside down helped prevent the lids from freezing shut,” he said. “I also made a liter of Gatorade each day using powdered mix, which helped replenish electrolytes.

“Boiling water was time-consuming, so staying fully hydrated was a challenge,” he said. “On average, we each drank about four liters a day, not quite enough, but about as much as we could realistically manage given the conditions.”

Even with the hardships, the trip wasn’t without beauty and meaning, Wilford added.

“Pretty much everywhere you go out there is beautiful,” Wilford said. “But what really stood out was the feeling of how truly remote we were. That sense of isolation is intense. For us, it brought on a rush of adrenaline and a deep sense of camaraderie.”

Communication and morale stayed strong throughout the ordeal.

“We’ve all done enough backcountry travel to know that checking in with each other, both physically and mentally, is essential,” he said. “We really found a groove when taking turns breaking trail. It was harmonious, almost unspoken.”

Wilford said the group’s previous training in the Bigelow Range helped prepare them, but nothing could have anticipated the actual conditions.

“In our training, the trails were mostly broken out and the snowpack was more compact. The 100-Mile felt completely untouched, two feet of fresh powder with no sign of previous travel,” Wilford said. “We had the endurance and skills to push through, but time and luck weren’t on our side. Bad luck is a very real thing.”

Though they didn’t reach their $10,000 goal, the effort raised just under $4,000 for the Hope Fund.

“I’m proud of what we raised and grateful for everyone who supported the cause,” Wilford said. “Had we completed the full trek, I truly believe we would’ve come much closer to that target.”

Wilford says he isn’t done with the trail yet. “We absolutely intend to go back and attempt the 100-Mile Wilderness again this winter. That unfinished business is definitely motivating us to return.”

In the meantime, the group has another adventure in the works.

“Adam, another friend of ours named Reggie, and I are planning to paddle the Allagash Wilderness Waterway this September,” he said. “It may not be as extreme as a winter 100-Mile attempt, but it’s still a serious challenge. We’ll be documenting the trip on film.”

While future fundraising efforts haven’t been announced, Wilford says supporting underprivileged youth remains a priority.

“It’s a cause I care deeply about,” he said. “I want to keep using these adventures to give back in meaningful ways.”