RUMFORD — The Kezal Bandstand is now located in Stephens Memorial Park on York and Penobscot streets.

The bandstand was recently moved there from Veterans Park at the end of Congress Street by contractor Jim Barnett for $6,800.

The Select Board decided at its meeting June 18 to cover that moving cost by taking money from the $21,000 in miscellaneous town funds that remain in the current municipal budget.

The bandstand will now be hooked up for electricity. People wishing to use the bandstand can do so by first contacting Town Hall at 364-4576.

The board initially approved the bandstand move at its Aug. 15, 2024, meeting at the request of Selectman Frank DiConzo.

“The reason is, when we have functions down here, and people are crossing the street, we have to close (Route 108 and Bridge Street) all the time. And with any functions with that bandstand, it is a dangerous intersection for the main thoroughfare to have something like that,” he said.

DiConzo added, “The old Stephens site is in the center of town. It’s an ideal situation up there and a safer spot.” He said there’s also a pole with power available there.

O’Keefe said when this issue came up in August, the town received a letter from the Greater Rumford Seniors asking if this was the right place to put it because it’s in a residential neighborhood. “But I think that’s one piece. I’m not bringing it up because I think it’s a concern, but I’m bringing it up because simply to make it a matter of record.”

He said he also wanted to note that Thibault’s Funeral Home is right there and “I’m sure we want to take into consideration that funeral home when scheduling at that site.”

Selectman John Pepin noted that the bandstand would be moving to a site that could make it more susceptible to vandalism, so it would need to be watched.

Selectman Jim Theriault said, “I think we’re just going to have to monitor it and have people schedule when they want to use it.”

He added that at one time, there was a high school in that neighborhood. “Couldn’t get much noisier than that,” he said.

Chairman Chris Brennick agreed with Theriault’s statement.

Envision Rumford obtained a grant that helped fund the bandstand’s construction, built by Bernie Pare in 2018.

Last year, the town moved the Stephens Memorial from Veterans Park to Stephens Memorial Park.