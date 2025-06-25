LIVERMORE FALLS — Voters rejected six municipal budget articles pertaining to a proposed $8.6 million spending package for 2025-26 on Tuesday. It was the second time the measures failed since the annual town meeting on April 29.

The proposal, after factoring in nearly $3.6 million in revenues, represents about a $5 million budget that is $320,248.23 more than the existing budget of $4.7 million after revenues are factored in.

The Select Board will discuss the failed articles at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Town Office.

The failed articles covered sewer interest rates, general government, insurance and benefits, capital projects, debt service and using tax increment financing district funds for three purposes.

The fiscal year for the town ends on June 30, but a warrant article that voters approved in April 2024 allows the Select Board to operate on the previous year’s annual budget if a new budget isn’t approved in time. They can spend an amount not to exceed three months of a 12-month budget for each budget category from July 1 to Oct. 1 until a new budget is passed, if an article fails.

The closest failed vote regarding the proposed budget was a 70-69 vote to reject raising and appropriating from taxation and others source $474,879 for debt service. The majority of the debt service for the sewage treatment plant is paid for by sewer ratepayers. There are a total of eight bonds in the article. Three of them are for the Fire Department for the main station repairs on Park Street, the East Livermore Substation and a new truck to replace Engine 1. The other five bonds are for the sewerage treatment plant.

The second closest vote that failed was by a 72-67 vote to allow the town to charge 8% to any biannual sewer assessment not paid within the due date.

The capital projects article for $450,500 failed by a vote of 77-62. It included paving, plow equipment and a dump body for the new truck purchased last year, the second half of the townwide revaluation, and to borrow money for a new fire truck that voters approved buying in April. The failed article does not allow for funding to buy the truck.

The article that covers general government proposed at $515,953 failed by a vote of 89-50. The article covers operations of the Select Board, Planning Board, Board of Appeals and the entire Town Office including code enforcement, administration, elections, treasurer, assessing, contingency, legal and general assistance.

An article for benefits and insurance proposed at $900,248 was opposed by a vote of 80-58. This article pays for all the town’s insurances including worker’s compensation, buildings and grounds, unemployment and employee insurance. Employee taxes and retirement are also paid through this article. Of this amount, an estimated $111,200 of this article is paid by the sewer ratepayers for the sewer and treatment plant departments and represents an increase of 3%.

An article addressing the use of TIF funds for $45,275 to offset taxes failed by vote of 93-46. It covers annual dues for the Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments, a donation to the Jug Hill Riders Snowmobile Club and one-half of a code enforcement officer/planner position.