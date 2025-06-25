1 min read

JAY — The annual Tri-Town July 4th Parade will kick off at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 3, from Memco at 102 Main St. in Jay.

The parade will proceed down Main Street and end at the Chuck Wagon Restaurant at 2 Depot St. in Livermore Falls.

Anyone wishing to participate can send an email to [email protected] or call an organizer at 207-320-1191.

Main Street will be closed while the parade is going on.

There will also be fireworks launched from the Spruce Mountain Ski Area at dusk that evening over the Androscoggin River.

