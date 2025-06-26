FARMINGTON — Here is the schedule of events for The Wall That Heals Vietnam memorial, which will be set up in the field near the Narrow Gauge Cinema Complex at 123 Narrow Gauge Square off Front Street.

Schedule of events:

Thursday, July 3:

• 4:50-5 p.m. — Introduction for Travis Mills

• 5-5:30 p.m. — Ret. Staff Sgt. Travis Mills speaks at apex of the wall

• 5:30-6 p.m. — Gold Star Family ceremony at apex of the wall

• 6-6:30 p.m. — Static display and Blackhawk flyover at Narrow Gauge Cinema; helicopter will then land

• 6:30-7 p.m. — Folding the American flag and missing-in-action table recognition, women’s veterans display at the apex of wall.

• 7-7:45 p.m. — Downeast Brass Band set 1 on stage

• 7:45-8 p.m. — Break

• 8-8:45 p.m. — Downeast Brass Band set 2 on stage

• 8:45-9 p.m. — Break

• 9-9:10 p.m. — Welcome, introduction, and announcement of National Anthem singer

• 9:10-9:15 p.m. — Priscilla Kimble of Livermore singing the National Anthem on stage

• 9:15-9:35 p.m. — Fireworks display

• 9:35-11 p.m. — Country singer Houston Bernard on stage

Friday, July 4

• 8 a.m. — National Anthem sung by Priscilla Kimble, apex of the wall

• 10 a.m. — Farmington Rotary Independence Day Parade in downtown Farmington

• Noon — Quilt of Valor ceremony, near the wall

• 8:30 p.m. — PTSD awareness ceremony; audience participation is welcome. The wall will be lit up in teal in order to recognize our veterans who have PTSD.

Candles will be provided.

Saturday, July 5

• 8 a.m. — Singing of the National Anthem at the apex of the wall

Sunday, July 6

• 8 a.m. — Singing of the National Anthem by Priscilla Kimble at the apex of the wall

• 12:30-12:45 p.m. — Introduction of guest performers at the apex of the wall

• 12:45-1:45 p.m. — Performance by local singers at the apex of the wall

• 1:45-1:50 pm — Closing remarks at the apex of the wall

• 1:50-2 p.m. — Performance of “Amazing Grace” at the apex of the wall

• 2 p.m. — The wall closes and volunteers begin to take down the wall

Buses for off-site parking:

A Western Maine Transportation Services bus will be circling every 20 minutes at:

• UMF Lot 18, off Front Street, which is a drive-in lot designated for individuals with disabilities.

• Park & Ride on Main Street, adjacent to Walgreens, designated as a drive-in pickup area.

Bus will be stopping street side at:

• UMF Lot 11, at Roberts Learning Center at 270 Main St.; street side pick up

• South & High streets, L0t 15, UMF Olsen Student Center; street side pick up

• UMF Lot 9, Quebec Street; street side pick up

• Mallett School, Middle Street; street side pick up

• UMF Lot 10 – Academy Street, street side pick up

Also, on Thursday, July 3 only, a bus will run from 2 to 10 p.m. on a 20-minute route for off-site parking. There will be a break from 6-6:30 p.m. for the bus driver.