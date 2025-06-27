LIVERMORE — The North Livermore Baptist Church congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Call to Worship was spoken, the Invocation and the Lord’s Prayer were recited. Hymns were sung at each service. The service ended with “Go Now in Peace.” Linda Lyman is the organist, Janet Diaz is the pianist, and Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

June 15, 2025 – Sermon: “Remembering God’s Promises”, scripture was from Psalm 145:8-13. Pastor Bonnie began by asking, “Have you ever had someone break a promise they made to you? Maybe the broken promise wasn’t even intentional, but it hurt you. It caused you to question that person’s word– a trust was broken.

When we remember God’s promises and trust, His character and Faithfulness, it keeps our focus on God, and not our situation. Trials are regular and normal, disappointment is inevitable, and failure is common.

We can trust that what God promises, He will fulfill. Whenever Christians face disruptions and difficulties from warfare, pandemic, heartache, and grief, we look to the Bible for wisdom, guidance, and perspective…so, how do Christians respond when the world is broken and tragic? We just keep showing up and trusting God with the outcome because we know that God’s Word brings freedom, healing, and help to those who seek it.

What are some of these promises of God? There is the promise that He will always be with us, He will never leave or forsake us. God will strengthen and help us. He tells us not to fear or be afraid, He will uphold us. He also promised that He will provide for all of our needs. He has said He has plans for us to prosper and to give us hope, a plan for our future. No matter what our situations are, He has promised that He will work all things together for good. He has also promised us that He will keep us in perfect peace if we have complete trust in Him. God promises us rest and refuge in Him, as He is a safe haven. He has also promised those who confess their sins and ask for forgiveness that He will forgive and give eternal life through Jesus Christ. God has promised us that if we trust in Him, He will give us hope and His love for all those who believe in Him.

June 22, 2025 – Sermon: “Remembering God’s Character”, scripture was from Jeremiah 9:23-24. Pastor Bonnie began by saying that remembering the character of God brings us closer to Him.

When we remember God’s character, we can rest in who He is and what He is capable of and trust His plan. There are four qualities of His character: He is omnipotent – all-powerful, omnipresent – He is everywhere, omnibenevolent – He is all-loving, and omniscient – all knowing. Remembering these four qualities also lets us know that He is also loving, just, holy, wise, compassionate, merciful, gracious, kind, forgiving, long-suffering, slow to anger, unchanging, good, righteous, and faithful. God is sovereign and has complete control over everything.

When we grow in faith in our lives, God will build our faith in Him. When we grow in understanding of who God really is, we deepen our trust in Him and secure our lives in eternity with Him. Knowing who God’s character is, our prayer life is impacted in a deep and profound way. As we deepen our knowledge of God’s character, it enhances our worship of Him. One way to do this is to dig deep into His Word. The Bible tells us everything we need to know about who God is. Lastly, knowing God’s character will change us in the way we talk with others. We are His disciples, and in order to represent Jesus in this world by our lives, we must be growing in our knowledge of who He is, so our actions and words can better reflect God’s character.