KINGFIELD — The Select Board is considering a proposed survey aimed at shaping Kingfield’s comprehensive plan. Board members heard details of the proposal June 16 from Erica Bufkins of the Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments (AVCOG).

“I just want to give a little background to the survey in general and the purpose that it serves,” Bufkins said. “Through the comprehensive planning process, there is a big focus on the participation piece. I think the survey is a great way to get input and then put it into the plan, aside from us having our public engagement sessions.”

Bufkins noted the survey’s practical impact.

“I look to the comprehensive plan when applying for grants or certain initiatives,” she said. “I like to get to the heart of the issues in the survey. I know it seems arduous; we really tried to see how short we could get it.”

She said the survey allows residents to provide as much or as little input as they want, adding, “My experience has shown that if you leave space to share more info and include your contact, and I had 40 people in Jay do that.”

Town manager Leanna Targett emphasized the need for local specificity. “We want two surveys specific to Kingfield,” she said. “And we said 1-5 questions would be Kingfield-only.”

Bufkins agreed, saying the survey could identify whether respondents live in Kingfield or elsewhere, and tailor follow-up questions accordingly. She said AVCOG could verify respondents’ residency using available records.

The board also discussed how to handle responses from seasonal residents and non-residents. Bufkins said the survey would include clarifying questions to help interpret such feedback.

Select Board Chair Wade Browne and Bufkins also discussed the usefulness of including questions about traffic and transportation, with Bufkins noting they could help support future Department of Transportation grants.

“I like the finding of the traffic issues,” Browne said, “but the way these are written, people will just say they don’t like tractor trailers. Maybe if we narrow down these questions; the current ones are too vague.”

“You don’t want to start an argument with a question,” Bufkins agreed. “Maybe we ask about the speed limit. I can do just one transportation question if you prefer.”

Suggestions were made to include education-related questions, such as the importance of having K-8 or high school education within the town.

Bufkins reiterated her openness to feedback. “I am open to any suggestions to add to the survey and hear what you want to add. Please reach out.”