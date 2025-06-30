FARMINGTON — MaineHealth Franklin Hospital has announced it will phase out its Occupational Health Practice effective Thursday.

The decision comes after a careful evaluation of the practice’s ability to meet evolving community needs. Over the past several years, demand for local occupational health services has steadily declined, while persistent staffing challenges — particularly in recruiting advanced practice providers — have limited the practice’s capacity to maintain consistent and comprehensive care, according to a news release from Ryan M. Mastrangelo, spokesperson for MaineHealth Franklin Hospital.

Occupational Health Practice does not include the MaineHealth Franklin Hospital Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy Practice, Mastrangelo wrote in an email to the Sun Journal.

“This was not a decision we made lightly,” Barbara Sergio, president of MaineHealth Franklin Hospital, said in the release. “We know how much our Occupational Health team has meant to employers and employees throughout our region. At the same time, the landscape has changed. We are seeing less need for this model of care.”

Occupational health services include employee wellness, preplacement testing, ergonomics, and more, Sergio wrote.

For example, if someone were injured while working at their place of employment, they would be referred to an Occupational Health Practice.

Occupational Health Practice is referring businesses and patients to Concentra Urgent Care locations, Work Health locations, various other Occupational Health services at Rumford Hospital, Maine General, St. Mary’s, other MaineHealth locations and several other places.

The Occupational Health Practice has been in direct communication with all current clients. Over the past several weeks, the practice care team has worked closely with individual patients and local employers to identify alternative providers and support a smooth transition.

MaineHealth Franklin Hospital said it remains committed to meeting the region’s evolving health care needs.

“As we close one chapter, we continue investing in services and models of care that best serve our patients, care team and community for years to come,” Mastrangelo said.