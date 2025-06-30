FARMINGTON — Selectmen are getting electronic tablets to access town information, cut down on paper and save money, Town Manager Erica LaCroix said.

They will be paid for with money from a criminal asset forfeiture case, she told the board June 24.

The tablets will be formatted beforehand, she said, and selectmen will be able to use them on Wi-Fi.

Tablets will also be given to the Public Works Department director and foreman to use in the field instead of having to go back to the Public Works Department garage for communication.

“I hope to have their tablets to them by the next meeting,” LaCroix wrote in an email Monday. “They can use them to access their email as well as the full agenda and meeting packet, which is already available to everyone online. Our hope is that we don’t need to print so much paper for them at every meeting and they can start viewing most of the packet on the device instead of on printed paper. It’s a cost savings and staff time savings.”

