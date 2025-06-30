FARMINGTON — The Office of the Maine Attorney General found that a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy was justified in the fatal shooting of Lawrence Scott on Oct. 29, 2024 in Phillips.

Sgt. Jesse Clement “reasonably believed that man posed an imminent threat of serious bodily injury or death to himself,” according to the ruling.

Clement reported that he thought Scott, 61, of Phillips was going to shoot him because he said he would and pointed a gun at him, according to the letter signed by Attorney General Aaron Frey. Scott would not comply with commands to put the gun down and began walking toward Clement and pointing the gun at him.

Clement was dispatched to do a welfare check on Scott about 5:30 p.m. because he reportedly left his residence at 9 Wheeler Road on foot and was “highly intoxicated.”

“The caller also reported that Mr. Scott had a BB gun in his possession, and she believed his intention was ‘death by cop,'” according to the investigation.

Deputy Alan Elmes also responded to the call and learned, along with Clement, that Scott had a bail condition prohibiting the use or possession of alcohol.

Both deputies were also advised there was a suspicious man dressed in dark clothing and waving a gun in the air near the bridge on Salem Road in Phillips and suspected it could be Scott. When Clement arrived on the north side of the bridge, he saw Scott with a gun in his right hand. He told him to put the gun down numerous times and that he wanted to get him help.

“Mr. Scott told Deputy Clement to come to him if he wanted to talk and Deputy Clement said he would not come to him while he was holding a gun. Mr. Scott told Deputy Clement he could help him by shooting him,” according to the investigation.

About 5:55 p.m., Elmes arrived at the south side of the bridge.

Scott asked Clement if he was a cop and Clement said he was. Scott started walking toward Elmes with the gun in his hand and Clement yelled out to Scott, who turned and started walking toward Clement while refusing to stop and drop the gun. Scott said he was going to shoot Clement, according to the investigation.

“Deputy Clement repeatedly said to Mr. Scott don’t do it and Mr. Scott responded by saying “you better” and pointed the gun at Deputy Clement,” according to Frey’s letter.

Clement said he was aware Scott may have a BB gun but the information was from a third party and frequently third-party information can be wrong. He also said the gun looked real.

The gun was determined to be a Daisey Powerline model 93 CO2 BB gun that looked very similar to a real gun, according to the investigation.

An autopsy by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner determined Scott died of a gunshot wound to the torso and his blood-alcohol content was a .17%, more than double the legal limit of .08%.