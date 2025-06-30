JAY — The Select Board voted to approve a 5% wage increase for all departments supervisors, except the town manager, starting July 1.

Money was included in the $6.7 million spending plan voters approved April 29 for the 2025-26 fiscal year. The budget included raises from 5%-7%, depending on the bargaining parties.

Selectperson Tom Goding opposed the vote while Chairman Terry Bergeron, Vice Chairman Tim DeMillo and Selectpersons Lee Ann Dalessandro and Gary McGrane approved it.

The board approved a Memorandum of Agreement with the Police Department union for a one-year extension of the current contract, incorporating a few changes. Those changes included continuing the 24-hour work schedule, as previously approved for a trial through next year, and changing the Maine Public Employees Retirement from 2C to 3C. Voters approved the change at a special town meeting June 23.

The new language will allow for an insurance buyout for 50% of the town’s cost savings if an employee opts out of the town’s health insurance. It also added wording related to the state Paid Family Medical Leave Act stating that the town and employees would split the cost 50/50. The contract also calls for adjusting the longevity amounts in the seven- to 20-year longevity ranges, according to Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere’s email.