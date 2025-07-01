LIVERMORE FALLS — A recent visit from the Chewonki Traveling Natural History Program delighted visitors of all ages at Treat Memorial Library, where attendees had the chance to meet live animals and learn how their adaptations have influenced human invention. The event was part of the library’s Summer Reading Program, which continues to engage families with hands-on learning and discovery throughout the season.

“We learned about so many different inspiring adaptations, like burdock on a dog inspiring the invention of Velcro!” said assistant library director Alana Knapp. “In addition to the animal ambassadors, we got to see many examples of natural ingenuity from Chewonki’s natural artifacts.”

Those artifacts included items that demonstrated remarkable evolutionary design. “We witnessed the silence of an owl feather, the sharp beak of a kingfisher, and we even got to observe the rugged nine-banded armadillo armor,” Knapp said.

Three live animal ambassadors made appearances during the program, including Caribou the northern saw-whet owl. “It’s so hard to choose favorites!” Knapp said. “I love all the different animal ambassadors that Chewonki brings to visit us. I’m a big fan of the Bug Mobile, personally. I will say, I really enjoyed watching my nephews experience Caribou the saw-whet owl and his adorable call.”

The owl’s call was unexpectedly gentle, Knapp noted. “It was such a soft sound! I was surprised!” she said. “Tyler from Chewonki described it as a slightly out of tune flute.”

Advertisement

For Knapp, Chewonki’s visits are a chance to connect people to wildlife they might not otherwise encounter. “One of my favorite things about having Chewonki visit the library is experiencing animals that we don’t often get to observe in our day to day lives,” she said.

The educational experience also delivered some surprises. “I was surprised to learn that box turtles develop a hinged shell,” Knapp said. “This allows them to close their shell sort of like a lid after retracting their arms and legs.”

Knapp said the program was part of the library’s ongoing commitment to bringing high-quality science and nature programming to the community. “Chewonki is always a big hit,” she said. “They make learning fun and interactive, and every visit feels like something special.”