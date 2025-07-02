AVON — The Select Board will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday on a citizen initiative petition to start the process to withdraw from Maine School Administrative District 58 in Phillips.

A vote on the proposal to begin the 22-step process will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 22 at the Town Hall at 1116 Rangeley Road, also known as state Route 4.

The three other towns that make up the district have also received citizen petitions from residents in each town to start the process.

Dwindling student population, buildings in need of repair and higher budget costs are among the reasons cited to begin exploring withdrawal.

Strong and Phillips have each held public hearings and votes to begin the process. The towns have also each formed a withdrawal committee.

Kingfield selectmen have received a petition to start the withdrawal process. Residents are doing preliminary research to present to residents when a public hearing date is set.