FARMINGTON — At her final meeting as chair of the Regional School Unit 9 board of directors June 23, Dorothy Robinson offered parting reflections and recognized two outstanding staff members for their contributions to the district.

“It’s been a pleasure to serve on this board,” Robinson said. “We have come so far since COVID days. I think the board works really well together as a team. I’m sure I’ll see you all in our next endeavors.”

Pamela Chernesky, art teacher at Mt. Blue High School, was named Professional Staff Member of the Month.

“We are delighted to honor Pam, whose incredible positivity and inclusive spirit shine brightly throughout our school,” said Robinson. “Her impact is felt in countless ways big and small. She’s constantly fostered a wonderful sense of community among our staff, notably by suggesting and organizing staff potlucks for our professional late arrival Wednesdays, coordinating everything from dishes to setup.”

Robinson praised Chernesky’s resilience in the face of personal loss.

Advertisement

“Despite personal losses this year, she maintained her positive outlook, serving as an inspiration to us all,” she said. “Her students are always engaged and creatively humming, a testament to her ability to strike a perfect balance between creative flow and clear expectations.”

Misty Carrow, food service worker at Academy Hill School, was recognized as Support Staff Member of the Month.

“Misty is an incredibly hard worker who consistently goes above and beyond in everything she does,” Robinson said. “She not only excels in her role but also consistently shows appreciation for others and is a strong supporter of her fellow employees.”

Carrow’s exceptional preparation during a recent USDA visit was also commended.

“This visit involved a significant amount of extra trainings, videos and paperwork,” Robinson said. “She stayed late, watching every training video and then watching them again to ensure she had all the necessary information. Thanks to her meticulous preparation, her kitchen was impeccably organized and everything was perfectly executed for the visit.”

Both Chernesky and Carrow received a round of applause from board members and attendees for their dedication and positive impact.

Robinson also addressed the recent clarification regarding policy JICJ-R, which governs student use of electronic devices. Following the June 12 meeting, a timeline discrepancy was identified between the superintendent’s remarks and the plan previously approved by the Educational Policy Committee on June 3. Superintendent Christian Elkington later rescinded his remarks and the board will proceed with the original timeline for the second reading to ensure that all members involved in the process can vote before their terms end.

“We made sure that the community members were aware of that,” Robinson said, referencing a statement published publicly.