JAY — The red, white and blue colors were on display Thursday as the Tri-Town 4th of July Parade rolled down Main Street into Livermore Falls.

Jay police led the way, followed by Elizabeth Cooper of Augusta dressed as the Statue of Liberty and Rachel Wyman of Livermore dressed as Uncle Sam carrying the parade banner.

Firetrucks from Jay, Livermore Falls and Livermore, blasted their horns, some sporting U.S. flags.

People started claiming their parking spaces and seats at businesses, porches and sidewalks along streets in both towns just after 4 p.m., two hours before the start of the parade.

People filled the parking lot of Memco in Jay as participants decorated their vehicles, floats and other objects with the patriotic colors. Byron Hopkins, 12, of Jay practiced the songs he planned to play on his trombone, including “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee” and “God Bless America” in the back of his family’s truck to represent the Jay-Niles Memorial Library.

Kora Crazy Cops did their escapades, as the Kora Drifters did their tricks in what looked like a choreographed dance as they drove.

Even the Kunekune pigs, turkeys and chickens joined the parade in a covered wagon pulled by a truck from Shady Tree Farm of Livermore Falls.

Timmy Smith of Livermore drove a four-wheeler that hauled a barrel train with children seated in the barrels and adults walking beside them.