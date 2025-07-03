FARMINGTON, ME — The University of Maine at Farmington is pleased to announce that its Outdoor Recreation Hub of Excellence has received a generous $50,000 donation from the Skowhegan Savings Foundation. This donation will fund scholarships for participants in Main Street Skowhegan’s Career Access through National Service and Outdoor Education (CANOE) Program.

The CANOE Program is a pioneering workforce development initiative created by UMF and Main Street Skowhegan, connecting residents from Franklin County, Somerset County, and the Dexter area, as well as national service members, with meaningful career training and outdoor recreation leadership experiences. By combining on-the-ground outdoor skills training with college credit pathways through UMF, the program will help prepare the next generation of leaders to strengthen Maine’s outdoor recreation economy and rural communities.

“Our charitable foundation’s mission is to help build a skilled workforce that drives economic growth here in Maine,” said Dan Tilton, president of Skowhegan Savings. “By partnering with Main Street Skowhegan and UMF on this initiative, we’re not only investing in workforce development and empowering individuals to find meaningful careers – we’re also supporting Maine’s vibrant and growing outdoor economy.”

This partnership aligns directly with the mission of the UMF Western Maine Outdoor Recreation Hub of Excellence, an economic and workforce development initiative designed to grow Maine’s four-season outdoor recreation economy. Established with strong community and industry partnerships, the Hub connects students to real-world learning opportunities, cutting-edge business training, and workforce pipelines serving rural and regional employers.

“Skowhegan Savings Foundation’s support will have a tremendous impact,” said Austin French, project director for the UMF Outdoor Recreation Hub of Excellence. “Not only will it help CANOE Program participants take the next step in their education and careers. It also strengthens our region’s capacity to attract, train, and retain the outdoor leaders and entrepreneurs who power Maine’s outdoor recreation economy.”

This generous donation adds to the growing momentum behind the UMF Outdoor Recreation Hub of Excellence, joining a strong foundation of support that includes a three-year, $475,000 grant from the Northern Border Regional Commission in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, a $105,000 grant from the Betterment Fund, and additional contributions from valued Maine employer partners — Sugarloaf, Sunday River, Camp Manitou, and Camp O-AT-KA. Together, this collective investment is helping UMF shape the future of Maine’s outdoor recreation economy.

For more information on the UMF Western Maine Outdoor Recreation Hub of Excellence, contact Austin French, [email protected] or 207-778-7516.