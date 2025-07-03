5 min read

Mike Simoneau rises Thursday evening after finding the name of his former teammate, Rodney Shank, who died in the Vietnam War, on the Wall That Heals in Farmington. Simoneau said they played football together at Livermore Falls High School, and that he also fought in Vietnam in 1970 and 1971. He said that he knew six people who died during the war, but was glad to have found Shank’s name on the wall. (Libby Kamrowski Kenny/Staff Photographer)

FARMINGTON — Seeing the names of more than 58,000 U.S. service members etched in black stone is a stark and emotional reminder of the cost of war.

Visitors from across Maine gathered Thursday at the traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica, known as The Wall That Heals, walking along the 375-foot-long wall that pays tribute to those who were killed or missing in action during the Vietnam War.

The reality of that cost was all too apparent for Sgt. Brian Hinckley of Wilton, who served in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967.

“It means a lot. We’ll put it that way,” Hinckley said quietly. “I miss a lot of my old buddies. I lost contact with most of them — some are probably gone.”

Michael Jordan and his son, Eli Jordan, 11, observe the Wall That Heals on Thursday in Farmington. The wall is a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. that has traveled around the country since 1996. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation says the exhibit traveled 20,000 miles and had 200,000 visitors in 2024. (Libby Kamrowski Kenny/Staff Photographer)

The memorial, along with a 53-foot mobile education center providing visitors with exhibits about the war, the era and many whose names are etched into the panels, had its opening ceremony on the fields outside Narrow Gauge Cinema. It will remain open 24 hours a day through Sunday afternoon.

Army Staff Sgt. John Davis, left, takes a photo Thursday with retired Army Staff Sgt. Travis Mills, a quadruple amputee who advocates for other veterans, in front of the Wall that Heals in Farmington. Mills has run the Travis Mills Foundation in Central Maine for over a decade. (Libby Kamrowski Kenny/Staff Photographer)

The opening ceremony featured remarks from retired Army Staff Sgt. Travis Mills, a quadruple amputee and founder of the Travis Mills Foundation, followed by a Black Hawk helicopter flyover.

“I give so much credit to the Vietnam-era veterans,” Mills told the crowd. “They had the same kind of war my generation had — an enemy that blended in, no clear line to victory — and yet they came home to a country that wasn’t ready to welcome them. I stand here today because those veterans showed me and others like me that life goes on. They gave us hope when we needed it most.”

Organizers said the memorial’s arrival in Farmington was made possible through about a year of planning by American Legion District 4 with support from the University of Maine at Farmington and around 300 volunteers. Volunteers managed everything from shuttles and parking to staffing the wall and assisting visitors through the day and night.

9-month-old Gunnar Grant takes a seat in the front of a Blackhawk helicopter while his aunt and mom stand watch Thursday at the opening ceremony for the Wall That Heals in Farmington. (Libby Kamrowski Kenny/Staff Photographer)

Eventgoers began arriving early Thursday afternoon, some pausing at the apex of the wall where the names of service members are located.

Hinckley, the Vietnam veteran, said this was the fourth time he’s visited the traveling memorial.

“Coming here reminds me of the crew I ran over there,” he said. “I had about 20 guys, and I was the oldest. They all looked up to me.”

Hinckley recounted his return stateside from Vietnam with one other soldier. The two arrived in Boston on the same flight, only to encounter hostility at the airport.

“They lost our luggage, and they gave us a hard time,” he recalled. “Finally, I had to say, ‘Can you stop treating us like this?’ It was a rough time when we got out, but I realized later I couldn’t just keep to myself. You’ve got to get out and connect with people.”

Rose Dyke becomes emotional while giving an interview Thursday in front of Wall That Heals in Farmington. Dyke is the sister of Staff Sgt. John Brooks, who was declared missing in action while fighting in the Vietnam War. Dyke received a Gold Star medal on behalf of her brother Thursday during the opening ceremony for the memorial wall. (Libby Kamrowski Kenny/Staff Photographer)

The schedule for the weekend includes a Quilt of Valor presentation at noon on Friday and a post-traumatic stress disorder awareness ceremony at night. A closing ceremony is planned for Sunday at 1:45 p.m. just before the memorial departs at 2 p.m.

The Wall That Heals is a program of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, which built the original wall on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., in 1982. Since its debut in 1996, the traveling replica has visited over 700 communities across the nation.

“This isn’t about me,” Mills said as he closed his remarks. “It’s about the veterans who didn’t get the homecoming they deserved. From the bottom of my heart, I want to say: Welcome home. Welcome home.”

A woman, who declined to provide her name, observes the Wall That Heals on Thursday in Farmington. The wall is a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. that has traveled around the country since 1996. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation says the exhibit traveled 20,000 miles and had 200,000 visitors in 2024. (Libby Kamrowski Kenny/Staff Photographer)

 

