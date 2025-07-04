FARMINGTON — “The Wall that Heals,” an inspiring replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, is coming to Farmington this summer and will be on display at the Narrow Gauge Cinema Complex during the 2025 Fourth of July holiday.

This four-day event is presented by the American Legion, the largest U.S. veterans organization, and is co-hosted by Maine American Legion District #4 and the University of Maine at Farmington. All related events are free and open to the public.

Honoring the more than 3 million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces during the Vietnam War, “The Wall That Heals”—which is 375 feet in length and bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam—is transported from community to community via a 53-foot trailer. When parked, the trailer opens up to showcase a variety of exhibits, allowing it to serve as a mobile education center that tells the story of the Vietnam War.

The Wall will be escorted from Rumford to Farmington by the roar of more than 150 motorcycles ridden by veteran groups throughout the state on Tuesday, July 1. The journey will start at 1 p.m., at Premium Wood Products in Rumford and travel approximately 30 miles on Route 2 to its Farmington destination. The memorial Wall will be set up on Wednesday, July 2, and will be open to the public 24 hours a day until Sunday, July 6 at 2 p.m.

Organized by Jennifer Bowser, American Legion District 4 adjutant and Navy veteran, the event is planned as a long-overdue welcome home to the individuals who bravely served in the Vietnam War.

“I found my voice while I was in the Navy and want to use that to welcome these veterans home and thank them, and all veterans, for their service. The Wall that Heals is a testament to the dedication and sacrifice of each and every individual on the memorial. Our goal is to provide a healing experience for veterans and their families. If this helps one person heal, that is what this is all about,” said Bowser.

A welcome ceremony will kick off the four-day event on Thursday, July 3, with a 4:50 p.m. presentation by Travis Mills, a recalibrated veteran critically injured in Afghanistan who founded the Travis Mills Foundation—a Maine retreat for post 9/11 veterans and their families. Included in the day will be a Blackhawk helicopter display with a 6 p.m. flyover, followed by an evening of musical events and fireworks.

The annual Farmington parade down Main Street will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 4. Wall events that day will feature “Quilt of Valor Veterans Welcomes” at noon and a post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) ceremony at dusk.

The Wall will be open to visitors until 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 6, when it will close with a performance of Taps and closing remarks by Bowser and Brian Ellis, UMF veterans representative, Navy veteran, and event emcee.

“We are so proud to be working with the American Legion on bringing this moving memorial to our community and veterans everywhere. It is an honor to be a part of the memorial’s 30th season traveling the country to honor the more than 3 million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War,” said Ellis.

The Farmington Wall that Heals exhibit is made possible by many generous community sponsors, especially Franklin Savings Bank, the Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation, Expenet, and Billian Moments Productions.

For more information on the Wall schedule of events, visit the website at https://thewallthathealsjuly2025farmington.com/