With the Stars and Stripes billowing behind him, a spirited Uncle Sam marches down Main Street during Farmington’s Fourth of July parade on Thursday. As he sang Lee Greenwood’s iconic “Proud to Be an American,” the crowd joined in, their voices rising in unison under a sunny sky. Applause erupted as the final chorus echoed through downtown—a heartfelt moment that captured the parade’s theme, “Remembering Our Veterans.” Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal
The Farmington Rotary Club waves proudly from their patriotic float during the town’s Fourth of July parade on Thursday. Adorned in red, white, and blue and framed by the club’s iconic gearwheel, the float honored both Independence Day and the parade’s theme, “Remembering Our Veterans.” The Rotary Club also served as one of the event’s key sponsors, helping to bring the community together for the sunny, well-attended celebration. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal
Waldo made a surprise appearance at Farmington’s Fourth of July parade, delighting children and adults alike with his signature red-and-white stripes. Representing Devaney, Doak & Garrett Booksellers, the downtown bookstore known for its community engagement, Waldo handed out goodies and posed for photos. The playful character added a literary twist to the day’s patriotic festivities, as paradegoers celebrated under sunny skies. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal
Vienna troop members march proudly down Main Street during Farmington’s Fourth of July parade on Thursday. Carrying American and Christian flags and a banner reading “Walk Worthy,” the youth group embodied the parade’s theme, “Remembering Our Veterans.” Their presence, discipline, and patriotic spirit were met with cheers from the crowd lining the sun-soaked street. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal
