FARMINGTON — Aroma Joe’s coffee shop opened early on Monday and had a full line of vehicles in the drive-thru window and a standing-room only line of customers inside for orders.

The line was still full as of 11:15 a.m.

“It’s crazy. Standing-room only,” owner Bob Brennan said after he helped a customer to her car with her order.

The shop is in the space formerly occupied by Gifford’s Ice Cream stand, which closed last year at 293 Main St. after flooding in May and December 2023.

The drive-thru window to the coffee shop is in the back of the back of the building and the entrance and exit are both off Front Street, across from McDonald’s.

The new Aroma Joe’s was renovated and built up to withstanding flooding. Weekday hours are 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. and weekend hours are 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.