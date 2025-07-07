LIVERMORE FALLS — All-Star Baseball Camp will be held on Monday, July 14, at Spruce Mountain Baseball Field, Livermore Falls, for players 8th grade and younger. The cost is $20 per player (sibling rates available), and it includes a complimentary T-shirt, Lunch, professional instruction, and tons of fun. The Camp Director is Edwin Thompson, Head Baseball Coach at Georgetown University and USA Baseball Coach, with 20+ years of college coaching experience, and a former professional baseball player.

More information may be found at the following website: www.hoyabaseballcamps.com. Questions may be directed to [email protected].