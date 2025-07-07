2 min read

Mike Simoneau rises Thursday evening after finding the name of fellow veteran Rodney Shank, who died in the Vietnam War, on The Wall That Heals in Farmington. Simoneau said they played football together at Livermore Falls High School. Simoneau fought in Vietnam in 1970 and 1971, and said he knew six people who died during the war. He said he was glad to have found Shank’s name on the wall. (Libby Kamrowski Kenny/Staff Photographer)

FARMINGTON — The replica of the wall at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial drew more than 8,700 visitors during the long holiday weekend, organizer Jennifer Bowser of Farmington said Monday.

“We had 275 volunteers sign up but many just came and asked to help,” Bowser wrote in an email. She is a U.S. Navy veteran, adjutant for the American Legion District 4, and a member of American Legion Post 28 in Farmington.

Bowser worked with a committee for a year to bring The Wall That Heals memorial — a three-quarter-scale version of the memorial in Washington, D.C. — to Farmington from Thursday through Sunday.

“It was a huge success,”  she wrote. “This would not have been a success without the support of the community and our donors.”

Rose Dyke is presented with a Gold Star medal during a ceremony Thursday in front of The Wall That Heals in Farmington. Dyke is the sister of Staff Sergeant John Brooks, who was declared missing in action; she received the medal on his behalf. (Libby Kamrowski Kenny/ Staff Photographer)

Among them was Jocko Fuel, she said, which donated more than 200 cases of hydration drinks for the volunteers and visitors.

“This was appreciated on all days, but especially setup and take-down days when the temperatures rose to the 90s,” Bowser said.

Thirteen Vietnam War veterans received a quilt of valor made by quilters from two local clubs: Maine Mountain Quilters in Farmington and Stitchers in the Snow in Kingfield.

“So many people thanked us for bringing the wall here,” Bowser wrote. “They stated they would not have been able to get to Washington, D.C., and appreciated that they could see their loved ones’ name in their hometown. I loved hearing the stories and bear witness to the start of healing. They told stories that for that moment brought the person back home. This is definitely what community is all about.”

Gunnar Grant, 9 months old, takes a seat in the front of a Black Hawk helicopter while his aunt and mom stand watch Thursday at the opening ceremony for The Wall That Heals in Farmington. (Libby Kamrowski Kenny/Staff Photographer)

