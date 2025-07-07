WILTON — A Smithfield man was listed in critical condition Friday when the dirt bike he was driving collided with an ATV near 70 Temple Road.

Logan Comfort, 21, was driving at a high rate of speed traveling south on the access route, Wilton Police Chief Ethan Kyes wrote in a release.

Several yards ahead, the driver of a four-wheeler began making a U-turn to head north when they collided, flipping the four-wheeler and trapping Comfort under it, Kyes wrote.

Comfort received life-threatening injuries and was taken to MaineHealth Franklin Hospital in Farmington, where he was listed in critical condition, Kyes wrote.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges are anticipated at this time, the chief wrote.