MEXICO — Eric Giroux of Rumford was hired July 1 by the Select Board to be the new animal control officer.

He also holds that position for neighboring Peru.

In a related matter, the board voted to continue its contract with McKennel’s Animal Adopt in Rumford, with no increase in expenses. Giroux noted the town is getting good service for $160 per month.

In other business, Rob Rogers of Chesterville, hired by the town to redo the tax maps, said they were last updated in 2015.

Tax maps are public records showing the location, size, ownership and other information on real estate that is subject to property taxes. They are primarily used for property tax assessment purposes, providing a visual inventory of all real property within a jurisdiction.

Rogers said he started the updates about a month ago and set a goal of completing them for 2026.

Advertisement

Rogers, a certified Maine property tax assessor, is also certified for Comparative Market Analysis, a report used by real estate agents to estimate the value of a property by comparing it to similar properties that have recently sold in the same area.

Open positions

Nomination papers are available for the year left by Selectman Tom Hines, who recently resigned. Papers must returned to the Town Office no later than 4 p.m. Friday, July 25. Voters will cast ballots Tuesday, Aug. 5, at 6:30 p.m. in the Calvin Lyons Hall.

Barbara Arsenault announced she is the new chairperson for the Planning Board. Formerly the vice chairperson, she succeeds Jamie O’Leary.

With the July 1 resignation of Mabel Merrill, the Planning Board has three open positions for members and two for alternates.

The board meets the third Thursday of each month and Arsenault invited selectmen to attend the meetings.

The Select Board approved Robin McKenna for the Mexico Sewer District board of trustees, and Jim White for the Mexico Water District board of trustees.

Other business

A public hearing on a dangerous building at 9 Oxford St. will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at the Town Office. The Sheriff’s Office was requested to attend.

Fire Chief Mat Theriault announced the new firetruck has been ordered and should arrive in about six months.

Voters at the annual town meeting in June approved taking up to $660,000 from the undesignated fund account for a 2025 firetruck to replace Engine 23. The engine is 23 years old, has been out of service for eight weeks this year and can only hold 500 gallons of water, Fire Chief Mat Theriault said.