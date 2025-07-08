MEXICO — The Mexico Public Library will host Mike Familant, lead investigator and producer of the YouTube show “In the Shadow of Big Red Eye,” at 2 p.m. Saturday downstairs at the Town Office, 134 Main St.

The 36-year-old New Jersey native has been researching the legendary creature Bigfoot for more than 13 years. His presentation is part of the “Do You Believe” tour.

Library Director Marilla Couch said Familant will exhibit some extraordinary evidence and facts he and his team have collected throughout his journey, along with some of the unfortunate experiences which come along with Bigfooting.

Familant, an emergency medical technician with New Jersey Search and Rescue, is camping at Mt. Blue State Park in Weld, where he is also doing Bigfoot investigations.

He was in Mexico two years ago this month as a guest of the library, also speaking about his research. At that time, he was driving a Subaru Outback with lettering on the side identifying it as a Bigfoot Mobile Command Center.

Familant said he got into the research in 2011 following an expedition with a friend in northern Florida, an area known for Bigfoot sightings. He said a small rock was thrown in their direction while sitting around a campfire, so he decided to throw a small rock back into the woods. That was followed by a laptop-sized boulder thrown in their direction.

Since that time, Familant said he has made it his personal goal to find out exactly what is roaming the woods of America.

People can view all of Familant’s shows, including his docuseries “Squatchables” on his YouTube channel, Sussex County Bigfoot, and follow his Facebook page “In the Shadow of Big Red Eye” to keep up with the team’s expeditions and to see their newest evidence.